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    BANGLADESH

    07.26.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos smoothly and efficiently engage targets in the thick underbrush of the jungle during Tiger Lightning 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army Video by MSG Matthew Keeler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016297
    VIRIN: 260726-A-IX878-7847
    Filename: DOD_111864085
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

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    This work, What kind of training do you do?, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jungleoperations
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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