U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos smoothly and efficiently engage targets in the thick underbrush of the jungle during Tiger Lightning 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army Video by MSG Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016297
|VIRIN:
|260726-A-IX878-7847
|Filename:
|DOD_111864085
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What kind of training do you do?, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.