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    Fueling the Force: Feeding 700 Troops

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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Robert Smith 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prepare breakfast for more than 700 troops during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 21, 2026. Working before sunrise to prepare and serve meals on a large scale, culinary specialists help sustain the force and ensure troops are fueled and ready to train in support of large scale combat operations.

    Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Robert K Smith II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016295
    VIRIN: 260721-A-IP148-8798
    Filename: DOD_111863938
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Fueling the Force: Feeding 700 Troops, by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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