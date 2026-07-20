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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Peruvian Naval Infantry conduct combat patrol during RIMPAC tactical phase

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    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Peruvian Naval Infantry conduct a combat patrol during the tactical phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 25, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016294
    VIRIN: 260725-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111863857
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Peruvian Naval Infantry conduct combat patrol during RIMPAC tactical phase, by SSgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, Marines, RIMPAC 26,  Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26,  Partners, Third Fleet

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