The Malaysian Army conducts a simulated air-to-ground assault with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 1st Aviation Regiment, July 24, during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 08:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016293
|VIRIN:
|260724-Z-XS820-3662
|Filename:
|DOD_111863855
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Malaysian Army Air-to-Ground Air Assault B-Roll, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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