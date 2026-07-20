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    Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Malaysian Army Air-to-Ground Air Assault B-Roll

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    MALAYSIA

    07.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The Malaysian Army conducts a simulated air-to-ground assault with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 1st Aviation Regiment, July 24, during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016293
    VIRIN: 260724-Z-XS820-3662
    Filename: DOD_111863855
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Malaysian Army Air-to-Ground Air Assault B-Roll, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARH Tiger
    interoperability
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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