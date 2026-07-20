U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards, assigned to the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, gives an interview about his experiences during Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, Friday, July 24, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016284
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-LO422-4673
|Filename:
|DOD_111863730
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards Talks Tiger Lightning Medical Training, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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