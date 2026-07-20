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    Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards Talks Tiger Lightning Medical Training

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    BANGLADESH

    07.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards, assigned to the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, gives an interview about his experiences during Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, Friday, July 24, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016284
    VIRIN: 260725-A-LO422-4673
    Filename: DOD_111863730
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BD

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards Talks Tiger Lightning Medical Training, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    807th Theater Medical Command
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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