U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Dyer, an emergency room nurse assigned to the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, 807th Theater Medical Command, is interviewed about medical training during Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, on July 24, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016283
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-PI875-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111863728
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tiger Lightning Medical Interview B-Roll, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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