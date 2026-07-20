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    Tiger Lightning Medical Interview B-Roll

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    BANGLADESH

    07.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Dyer, an emergency room nurse assigned to the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, 807th Theater Medical Command, is interviewed about medical training during Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, on July 24, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016283
    VIRIN: 260724-A-PI875-7001
    Filename: DOD_111863728
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Lightning Medical Interview B-Roll, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    807th Theater Medical Command
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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