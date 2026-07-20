U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Sharpen Combat Medical Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Medics assigned to 807th Theater Medical Command teach a class on airway management to U.S. Soldiers and members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion on July 23, 2026 as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026. The training was designed to ensure partners from both nations are better able to treat casualties in combat. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)