Medics assigned to 807th Theater Medical Command teach a class on airway management to U.S. Soldiers and members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion on July 23, 2026 as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026. The training was designed to ensure partners from both nations are better able to treat casualties in combat. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 22:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016282
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-PI875-6535
|Filename:
|DOD_111863703
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Sharpen Combat Medical Skills, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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