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    Medical training strengthens partnerships at Tiger Lightning

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    BANGLADESH

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army and Bangladesh 1st Parachute Commando Battalion learn tactical combat casualty care and other medical training during Tiger Lightning, July 21-22, 2026. The training developed the Soldiers' ability to properly evacuate and support a casualty in a potential real-world scenario. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016281
    VIRIN: 260722-A-PI875-4629
    Filename: DOD_111863697
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical training strengthens partnerships at Tiger Lightning, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #TCCC
    #tacticalcombatcasualtycare
    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26

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