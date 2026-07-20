Medical training strengthens partnerships at Tiger Lightning

Soldiers from the U.S. Army and Bangladesh 1st Parachute Commando Battalion learn tactical combat casualty care and other medical training during Tiger Lightning, July 21-22, 2026. The training developed the Soldiers' ability to properly evacuate and support a casualty in a potential real-world scenario. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 22:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016281
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-PI875-4629
|Filename:
|DOD_111863697
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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