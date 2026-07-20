U.S. Soldiers practice rappelling with Bangladesh Army

Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conducted rappel training with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016280
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-PI875-1811
|Filename:
|DOD_111863678
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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