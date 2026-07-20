U.S. Soldiers practice rappelling with Bangladesh Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016280" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conducted rappel training with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)