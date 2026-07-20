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    U.S. Soldiers practice rappelling with Bangladesh Army

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    BANGLADESH

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conducted rappel training with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016280
    VIRIN: 260721-A-PI875-1811
    Filename: DOD_111863678
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers practice rappelling with Bangladesh Army, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #Bangladesh
    #USArmy
    #Rappel
    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26

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