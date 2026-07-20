U.S., Bangladesh forge stronger partnerships in the jungle

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participate in jungle warfare training with the Bangladesh Army’s Para Commando Brigade during Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz includes courtesy footage from
Staff Sgt. Kuloly Tudela)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016276
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-LO422-2957
|Filename:
|DOD_111863654
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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