U.S. Army Soldiers conduct range training with Bangladesh Army soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific conduct range training alongside Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox and Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016274
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-PI875-3216
|Filename:
|DOD_111863626
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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