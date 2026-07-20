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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct range training with Bangladesh Army soldiers

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    BANGLADESH

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific conduct range training alongside Bangladesh Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox and Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016274
    VIRIN: 260721-A-PI875-3216
    Filename: DOD_111863626
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct range training with Bangladesh Army soldiers, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #Bangladesh
    Live-fire range
    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26

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