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    PC-C6: ANZAC Soldiers Train with a Small Uncrewed Aircraft System

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Regiment and Royal Australian Regiment, operate a Small Uncrewed Aircraft System during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016273
    VIRIN: 260720-A-PP133-3507
    Filename: DOD_111863610
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, PC-C6: ANZAC Soldiers Train with a Small Uncrewed Aircraft System, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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