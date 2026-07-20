Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Regiment and Royal Australian Regiment, operate a Small Uncrewed Aircraft System during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016273
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-PP133-3507
|Filename:
|DOD_111863610
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PC-C6: ANZAC Soldiers Train with a Small Uncrewed Aircraft System, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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