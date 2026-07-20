Royal Australian Armoured Corps Maj. Baz Bauer, attached to the 1st Armored Regiment, 9th Brigade, 2nd Division, commanding officer of B Squadron, conducts an interview to explain their role in Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016272
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-PP133-6455
|Filename:
|DOD_111863609
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Australian Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander Conducts Interview During PC-C6, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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