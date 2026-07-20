Australian Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander Conducts Interview During PC-C6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Australian Armoured Corps Maj. Baz Bauer, attached to the 1st Armored Regiment, 9th Brigade, 2nd Division, commanding officer of B Squadron, conducts an interview to explain their role in Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)