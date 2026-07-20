U.S. Forces Enforce Blockade

U.S. forces completed a verification boarding aboard Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, and the tanker is now continuing its journey, July 25, 2026. CENTCOM forces disabled Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman, July 24, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016268
|VIRIN:
|260725-D-D0477-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111863568
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|28
|High-Res. Downloads:
|28
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