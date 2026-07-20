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    U.S. Forces Enforce Blockade

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces completed a verification boarding aboard Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, and the tanker is now continuing its journey, July 25, 2026. CENTCOM forces disabled Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman, July 24, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016268
    VIRIN: 260725-D-D0477-2003
    Filename: DOD_111863568
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 28
    High-Res. Downloads: 28

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    CENTCOM

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