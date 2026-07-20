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    U.S. Army Soldiers, Bangladesh Para-Commandos Train on Integrated Infantry Tactics

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    BANGLADESH

    07.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, along with members of the Bangladesh Army 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, conduct training on rappelling as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, Thursday, July 23, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016265
    VIRIN: 260724-A-LO422-3766
    Filename: DOD_111863365
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers, Bangladesh Para-Commandos Train on Integrated Infantry Tactics, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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