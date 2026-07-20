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    U.S. Army: Are you Ready?

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    BANGLADESH

    07.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jewel Sweitzer, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, listens to commands from a Bangladesh Parachute Commando before proceeding down the rappel tower. The rappel event was part of counterterror training during Exercise Tiger Lightning. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video captured by Spc. Arianna Cox and edited my Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016264
    VIRIN: 260723-A-IX878-1773
    Filename: DOD_111863362
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army: Are you Ready?, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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