U.S. Army: Are you Ready?

Spc. Jewel Sweitzer, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, listens to commands from a Bangladesh Parachute Commando before proceeding down the rappel tower. The rappel event was part of counterterror training during Exercise Tiger Lightning. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video captured by Spc. Arianna Cox and edited my Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016264
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-IX878-1773
|Filename:
|DOD_111863362
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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