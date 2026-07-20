U.S. Army Soldiers of the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific and members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct a variety of training exercises during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dustin Clark with footage from 340th Public Affairs Detachment).
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016263
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-HJ906-2269
|Filename:
|DOD_111863361
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tiger Lightning Counterterror Reel, by SPC Dustin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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