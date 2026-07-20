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    Tiger Lightning Counterterror Reel

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    BANGLADESH

    07.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Dustin Clark 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific and members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct a variety of training exercises during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 21, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dustin Clark with footage from 340th Public Affairs Detachment).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016263
    VIRIN: 260723-A-HJ906-2269
    Filename: DOD_111863361
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Lightning Counterterror Reel, by SPC Dustin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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