Jungle Operations Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers and soldiers from Bangladesh’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct jungle operations training during Tiger Lightning2026, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016262
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-HJ906-3381
|Filename:
|DOD_111863355
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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