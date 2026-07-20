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    Jungle Operations Reel

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    BANGLADESH

    07.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Dustin Clark and Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and soldiers from Bangladesh’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct jungle operations training during Tiger Lightning2026, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by 340th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.25.2026 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016262
    VIRIN: 260723-A-HJ906-3381
    Filename: DOD_111863355
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Jungle Operations Reel, by SPC Dustin Clark and SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    tigerlightning

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