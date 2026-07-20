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    2026 Virtual DCSA Security Conference Announcement

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    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - Security Training Directorate (ST)

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) hosts a week long virtual security conference from Sepetember 14, 2026 to September 18, 2026. (DOD video by Joseph DeLuco, CTR)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 12:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015920
    VIRIN: 260723-D-D0493-1001
    Filename: DOD_111858687
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

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    This work, 2026 Virtual DCSA Security Conference Announcement, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DCSA
    security
    Conference

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