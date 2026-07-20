FRCSE: Det. Mayport H-60 Seahawk Engines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pride, precision and purpose – that’s what it takes to ensure the H-60 Seahawk engine is safe for flight. From uncrating to final inspection, FRCSE Sailors at Det. Mayport invest the expertise and commitment required to keep the H-60 Seahawk engine mission ready — supporting the fleet that protects and serves.