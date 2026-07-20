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    FRCSE: Det. Mayport H-60 Seahawk Engines

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Pride, precision and purpose – that’s what it takes to ensure the H-60 Seahawk engine is safe for flight. From uncrating to final inspection, FRCSE Sailors at Det. Mayport invest the expertise and commitment required to keep the H-60 Seahawk engine mission ready — supporting the fleet that protects and serves.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015913
    VIRIN: 260226-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111858521
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, FRCSE: Det. Mayport H-60 Seahawk Engines, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navair
    H-60
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    DET MAYPORT

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