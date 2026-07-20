Pride, precision and purpose – that’s what it takes to ensure the H-60 Seahawk engine is safe for flight. From uncrating to final inspection, FRCSE Sailors at Det. Mayport invest the expertise and commitment required to keep the H-60 Seahawk engine mission ready — supporting the fleet that protects and serves.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015913
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111858521
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSE: Det. Mayport H-60 Seahawk Engines, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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