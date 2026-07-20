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    C405 - U.S. Army Organizations

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    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    00:00 Introduction
    01:00 Organization Charts Discussion
    08:35 Learning Objective
    09:00 Army Corps
    21:32 Army Division
    32:45 Army Brigades
    39:35 Armored Brigade Combat Team
    45:00 Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    51:30 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    53:45 Multifunctional Support Brigades
    1:04:10 Functional Brigades
    1:10:46 How to Apply What Was Discussed

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015900
    VIRIN: 260222-O-SP899-6929
    Filename: DOD_111858258
    Length: 01:15:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, C405 - U.S. Army Organizations, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Organizations

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