C405 - U.S. Army Organizations

00:00 Introduction
01:00 Organization Charts Discussion
08:35 Learning Objective
09:00 Army Corps
21:32 Army Division
32:45 Army Brigades
39:35 Armored Brigade Combat Team
45:00 Mobile Brigade Combat Team
51:30 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
53:45 Multifunctional Support Brigades
1:04:10 Functional Brigades
1:10:46 How to Apply What Was Discussed
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015900
|VIRIN:
|260222-O-SP899-6929
|Filename:
|DOD_111858258
|Length:
|01:15:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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