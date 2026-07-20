C404 - Opposing Force Operations

00:00 Introduction
01:21 Systems Warfare
07:55 Learning Objective
08:45 OPFOR Doctrinal Concepts briefings
38:55 OPFOR Scenario Practical Exercise
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015898
|VIRIN:
|260221-O-SP899-4426
|Filename:
|DOD_111858251
|Length:
|00:56:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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