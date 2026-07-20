(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    C403 - MDMP (Part Two)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    00:00 Step 4: Course of Action Analysis (Wargaming)
    24:12 Step 5: Course of Action Comparison
    27:53 Step 6: Course of Action Approval
    30:05 Step 7: Orders Production

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015897
    VIRIN: 260220-O-SP899-2021
    Filename: DOD_111858249
    Length: 00:34:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C403 - MDMP (Part Two), by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video