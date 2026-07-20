C403 - MDMP (Part Two)

00:00 Step 4: Course of Action Analysis (Wargaming)
24:12 Step 5: Course of Action Comparison
27:53 Step 6: Course of Action Approval
30:05 Step 7: Orders Production
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015897
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SP899-2021
|Filename:
|DOD_111858249
|Length:
|00:34:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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