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    DLA Change of Command Ceremony

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    ITALY

    05.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 29, 2026) Video highlights a change of command ceremony held by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Sigonella aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. DLA's mission is to deliver theater-level readiness and lethality to the warfighter through joint storage and distribution across Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015894
    VIRIN: 260529-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111858146
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NASSIG, AFN, DLA, change of command

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