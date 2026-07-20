NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 29, 2026) Video highlights a change of command ceremony held by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Sigonella aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. DLA's mission is to deliver theater-level readiness and lethality to the warfighter through joint storage and distribution across Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015894
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111858146
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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