DLA Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 29, 2026) Video highlights a change of command ceremony held by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Sigonella aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. DLA's mission is to deliver theater-level readiness and lethality to the warfighter through joint storage and distribution across Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)