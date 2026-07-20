NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2026) Video highlights a cooking demonstration at a local school as part of a community relations event for service members stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015886
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111858073
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMREL Cooking Demonstration, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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