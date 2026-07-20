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    Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol, with local law enforcement, apprehend 37 illegal aliens in two maritime smuggling events in Puerto Rico

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    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On July 20, 2026, Air and Marine Operations agents and U.S. Border Patrol agents, working closely with local law enforcement partners, successfully interdicted two separate maritime smuggling ventures, on two separate ends of the island of Puerto Rico, resulting in the apprehension of 37 illegal aliens and one U.S. citizen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015881
    VIRIN: 260530-H-XI905-1101
    Filename: DOD_111858000
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol, with local law enforcement, apprehend 37 illegal aliens in two maritime smuggling events in Puerto Rico, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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