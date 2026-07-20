Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol, with local law enforcement, apprehend 37 illegal aliens in two maritime smuggling events in Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015881" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On July 20, 2026, Air and Marine Operations agents and U.S. Border Patrol agents, working closely with local law enforcement partners, successfully interdicted two separate maritime smuggling ventures, on two separate ends of the island of Puerto Rico, resulting in the apprehension of 37 illegal aliens and one U.S. citizen.