On July 20, 2026, Air and Marine Operations agents and U.S. Border Patrol agents, working closely with local law enforcement partners, successfully interdicted two separate maritime smuggling ventures, on two separate ends of the island of Puerto Rico, resulting in the apprehension of 37 illegal aliens and one U.S. citizen.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015881
|VIRIN:
|260530-H-XI905-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111858000
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol, with local law enforcement, apprehend 37 illegal aliens in two maritime smuggling events in Puerto Rico, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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