Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is an Army program emphasizing the five domains of health. This series delves deeper into the physical, nutrition, mental, sleep and spiritual aspects in which every soldier is expected to strive and become an expert. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Calvin Reimhold, Maj. James Kim and Sgt. First Class Abel Aungst)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015878
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-VC966-6862
|Filename:
|DOD_111857991
|Length:
|00:30:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F Strive to Five | Episode Two: The Nutrition Domain, by SFC Abel Aungst, SSG Cameron Hershberger, MAJ James Kim and Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.