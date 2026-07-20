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    H2F Strive to Five | Episode Two: The Nutrition Domain

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst, Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Maj. James Kim and Calvin Reimold

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is an Army program emphasizing the five domains of health. This series delves deeper into the physical, nutrition, mental, sleep and spiritual aspects in which every soldier is expected to strive and become an expert. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Calvin Reimhold, Maj. James Kim and Sgt. First Class Abel Aungst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015878
    VIRIN: 260612-A-VC966-6862
    Filename: DOD_111857991
    Length: 00:30:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, H2F Strive to Five | Episode Two: The Nutrition Domain, by SFC Abel Aungst, SSG Cameron Hershberger, MAJ James Kim and Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combat ready
    series
    Twice the Citizen
    H2F
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)
    Army Reserve

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