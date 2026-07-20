Squad live fire on Range 41 at Fort McCoy

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers with C Troop 2-106th Cavalry perform squad live fire on Range 41 during units annual training at Fort McCoy WI.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015875
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-VQ984-2571
|Filename:
|DOD_111857951
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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