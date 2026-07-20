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    Squad live fire on Range 41 at Fort McCoy

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers with C Troop 2-106th Cavalry perform squad live fire on Range 41 during units annual training at Fort McCoy WI.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015875
    VIRIN: 260616-A-VQ984-2571
    Filename: DOD_111857951
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad live fire on Range 41 at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    ILARNG
    106th Calvary

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