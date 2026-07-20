B-roll. MOS 13R Weapons Locating Radar Operator-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- Truck Radar Repair. USARMY 428 FA Bde
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015874
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-5115
|PIN:
|260004
|Filename:
|DOD_111857944
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOS 13R Weapons Locating Radar Operator-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- Truck Radar Repair, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.