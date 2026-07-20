B-roll. MOS 13R Weapons Locating Radar Operator-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- Truck Radar and Antenna Setup. USARMY 428 FA Bde
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015873
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-3451
|Filename:
|DOD_111857943
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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