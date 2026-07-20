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    Base Cluster Execution in an ABCT

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    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #62: Base clusters are a developing concept that every unit is testing out to see which organizational style works the most efficient for them. The driving force is that base clusters increase our mobility, are lighter, and maximize our survivability through dispersion compared to the base formations of the past. A large focus for this concept has been on light formations, but armored brigade combat teams (ABCT) are testing them out now as well. Thus, on this episode CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Bobby Leeman, 2ABCT 3ID SPO, to discuss distributed logistics in the ABCT fight, C2 across base clusters, and how to plan sustainment efficiently in the ABCT.

    ATP 4-90 BSB, Brigade Support Battalion, January 2026: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN45712-ATP_4-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCn4VhOMJ9s

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015869
    VIRIN: 260723-A-OA450-2730
    Filename: DOD_111857927
    Length: 00:54:37
    Location: US

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    ABCT
    Base Cluster

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