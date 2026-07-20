Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers strengthen combat readiness at Camp Grayling CRX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment conduct troop movements, offensive and defensive operations, and simulated medical evacuations during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-01 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Mich., July 21-22, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated Soldiers, leaders and staff across multiple echelons while testing the brigade's ability to plan, coordinate and execute combat operations. The 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team executed the Army National Guard's first 15-day Combat Readiness Exercise, replacing the previous 21-day Exportable Combat Training Capability model while building combat-ready formations through realistic, multi-echelon training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)