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    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers strengthen combat readiness at Camp Grayling CRX

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment conduct troop movements, offensive and defensive operations, and simulated medical evacuations during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-01 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Mich., July 21-22, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated Soldiers, leaders and staff across multiple echelons while testing the brigade's ability to plan, coordinate and execute combat operations. The 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team executed the Army National Guard's first 15-day Combat Readiness Exercise, replacing the previous 21-day Exportable Combat Training Capability model while building combat-ready formations through realistic, multi-echelon training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 08:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015851
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-AW306-9518
    Filename: DOD_111857710
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: WALBRIDGE, OHIO, US

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    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Infantry Tactics
    warfighting assessment
    Army National Guard
    Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

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