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    Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Slow Motion B-Roll

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features 4k slow motion video of the The Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), a small Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) performing maneuvers at BlackSea Technologies headquarters in Baltimore, Md. The U.S. Navy uses the GARC in addition to various other small USVs for a variety of missions. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 08:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015850
    VIRIN: 260701-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857707
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Slow Motion B-Roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    unmanned
    usv
    drone
    slow motion
    garc

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