This b-roll package features 4k slow motion video of the The Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), a small Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) performing maneuvers at BlackSea Technologies headquarters in Baltimore, Md. The U.S. Navy uses the GARC in addition to various other small USVs for a variety of missions. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015850
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857707
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Slow Motion B-Roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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