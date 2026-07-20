Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Slow Motion B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This b-roll package features 4k slow motion video of the The Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), a small Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) performing maneuvers at BlackSea Technologies headquarters in Baltimore, Md. The U.S. Navy uses the GARC in addition to various other small USVs for a variety of missions. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)