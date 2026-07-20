Soldiers from Guam and Oklahoma Army National Guards conduct a final attack traning event July 22, 2026, during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015845
|VIRIN:
|260722-Z-XS820-5932
|Filename:
|DOD_111857685
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Strike 2026: OPFOR Simulated Force-on-Force Final Attack, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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