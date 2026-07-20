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    Keris Strike 2026: OPFOR Simulated Force-on-Force Final Attack

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    MALAYSIA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers from Guam and Oklahoma Army National Guards conduct a final attack traning event July 22, 2026, during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malayia. Featuring the U.S., Malaysian, and Australian forces, Keris Strike showcases the Army's capability to project elite combat training center doctrine directly into the Indo-Pacific theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015845
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-XS820-5932
    Filename: DOD_111857685
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keris Strike 2026: OPFOR Simulated Force-on-Force Final Attack, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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