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    Paralegals of South Korea take on the Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Keli Luangrath 

    8th Army

    B-roll of U.S. Army paralegal Soldiers compete in the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 23, 2026. This portion of the competition involved competitors rucking eight miles in two hours and completing a confidence course, demonstrating physical fitness alongside their administrative duties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keli Luangrath)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015839
    VIRIN: 260723-A-SO601-1002
    Filename: DOD_111857536
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KR

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    This work, Paralegals of South Korea take on the Best Paralegal Warrior Competition, by SPC Keli Luangrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    19th ESC
    Camp Humphreys
    2nd Infantry Division

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