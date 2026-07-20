B-roll of U.S. Army paralegal Soldiers compete in the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 23, 2026. This portion of the competition involved competitors rucking eight miles in two hours and completing a confidence course, demonstrating physical fitness alongside their administrative duties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keli Luangrath)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 07:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015839
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-SO601-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111857536
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paralegals of South Korea take on the Best Paralegal Warrior Competition, by SPC Keli Luangrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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