Paralegals of South Korea take on the Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015839" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Army paralegal Soldiers compete in the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 23, 2026. This portion of the competition involved competitors rucking eight miles in two hours and completing a confidence course, demonstrating physical fitness alongside their administrative duties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keli Luangrath)