Guam and Oklahoma National Guards together with the Malaysian Army Forces unite in a simulated force-on-force infantry evolution during Keris Strike 2026. Keris Strike is all about building interoperability, sharpening tactics and strengthening multinational bonds.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 04:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015838
|VIRIN:
|260722-Z-XS820-4415
|Filename:
|DOD_111857529
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Force-on-Force Infantry Evolution, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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