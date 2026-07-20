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    Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Force-on-Force Infantry Evolution

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    MALAYSIA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam and Oklahoma National Guards together with the Malaysian Army Forces unite in a simulated force-on-force infantry evolution during Keris Strike 2026. Keris Strike is all about building interoperability, sharpening tactics and strengthening multinational bonds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 04:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015838
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-XS820-4415
    Filename: DOD_111857529
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MY

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    This work, Keris Strike 2026: Simulated Force-on-Force Infantry Evolution, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Field Exercise
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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