U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, meets with Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. Shipley and Soyemi met during African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to build their relationship and discuss the complexities of maritime security. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015835
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-RT859-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111857402
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander, Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. discuss maritime security at AMFS 2026, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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