MARFOREUR/AF Commander, Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. discuss maritime security at AMFS 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, meets with Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. Shipley and Soyemi met during African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to build their relationship and discuss the complexities of maritime security. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)