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    MARFOREUR/AF Commander, Senegal Navy Adm. Abdou Sene discuss maritime security at AMFS 2026

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    RABAT, MOROCCO

    07.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, meets with Senegal Navy Adm. Abdou Sene in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. Shipley and Sene met during the African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to build their relationship and discuss the complexities of maritime security. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015834
    VIRIN: 260721-M-RT859-1003
    Filename: DOD_111857400
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: RABAT, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander, Senegal Navy Adm. Abdou Sene discuss maritime security at AMFS 2026, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maritime security
    AMFS
    naveur navaf
    Marines
    USMC
    African Maritime Forces Summit 2026

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