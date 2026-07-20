U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, meets with Italian Navy Rear Adm. Michele Orini, commander of San Marco Brigata, in Rabat, Morocco, July 21, 2026. Shipley and Orini met during African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to build their relationship and discuss the complexities of maritime security. Co-hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, AMFS 2026 brings together international partners to address shared security challenges under the theme "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015833
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-RT859-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111857399
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander, Italian Rear Adm. Michele Orini discuss maritime security at AMFS 2026, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.