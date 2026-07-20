Camp Zama Civilians Train to Deploy Through Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Zama civilian employees identified as “emergency essential” in their respective units and organizations recently participated in Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training at Sagami General Depot.



“The goal of the entire program is readiness,” Yanir Hill, AECW director, said. “We exist to support the warfighters. It’s all about them.



“And the only way we can ensure that we are prepared and ready to support them is to identify and train emergency-essential civilians to deploy with them.”



#ArmyReadiness #ArmyCivilians #MissionReady #ForceMultiplier #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe