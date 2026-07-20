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    Camp Zama Civilians Train to Deploy Through Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program

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    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama civilian employees identified as “emergency essential” in their respective units and organizations recently participated in Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training at Sagami General Depot.

    “The goal of the entire program is readiness,” Yanir Hill, AECW director, said. “We exist to support the warfighters. It’s all about them.

    “And the only way we can ensure that we are prepared and ready to support them is to identify and train emergency-essential civilians to deploy with them.”

    #ArmyReadiness #ArmyCivilians #MissionReady #ForceMultiplier #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015829
    VIRIN: 260723-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857350
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Camp Zama Civilians Train to Deploy Through Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    AECW
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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