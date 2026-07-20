Camp Zama civilian employees identified as “emergency essential” in their respective units and organizations recently participated in Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training at Sagami General Depot.
“The goal of the entire program is readiness,” Yanir Hill, AECW director, said. “We exist to support the warfighters. It’s all about them.
“And the only way we can ensure that we are prepared and ready to support them is to identify and train emergency-essential civilians to deploy with them.”
#ArmyReadiness #ArmyCivilians #MissionReady #ForceMultiplier #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 02:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015829
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857350
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
This work, Camp Zama Civilians Train to Deploy Through Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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