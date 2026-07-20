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    Beverly Sentinel 26-4: PAR Sweep

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct post-attack reconnaissance training with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July, 22, 2026. One of Kunsan AB's mission statements is "accept follow-on forces" and service members from the sister services fall under that. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers all regularly visit Kunsan AB to train and familiarize themselves with Kunsan specific operations to ensure peak joint interoperability when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015828
    VIRIN: 260722-F-IL807-8071
    Filename: DOD_111857338
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-4: PAR Sweep, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    AFN
    Kunsan

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