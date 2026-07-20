(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CSAF lands at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach lands at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. Wilsbach attended EAA AirVenture for the day to deliver a "Fly and Fix" presentation, and to speak with young, aspiring aviators. His jet was caught by members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015825
    VIRIN: 260721-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857295
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF lands at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 pilot
    Oshkosh AirVenture
    CSAF
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video