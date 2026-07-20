CSAF lands at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach lands at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. Wilsbach attended EAA AirVenture for the day to deliver a "Fly and Fix" presentation, and to speak with young, aspiring aviators. His jet was caught by members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 01:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015825
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857295
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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