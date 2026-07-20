(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CJLOTS Preparation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2026

    Video by Pfc. Sang Won Seo 

    AFN Daegu

    US and ROK forces conducted Combined Joint Logistics Over The Shore (CJLOTS) training exercise in Pohang Marine Base, July 10th, 2026. This training allows for transportation of assets across the shore in any condition, overcoming environmental limits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015824
    VIRIN: 260720-A-LE394-9375
    Filename: DOD_111857281
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJLOTS Preparation, by PFC Sang Won Seo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video