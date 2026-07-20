US and ROK forces conducted Combined Joint Logistics Over The Shore (CJLOTS) training exercise in Pohang Marine Base, July 10th, 2026. This training allows for transportation of assets across the shore in any condition, overcoming environmental limits.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 01:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015824
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-LE394-9375
|Filename:
|DOD_111857281
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CJLOTS Preparation, by PFC Sang Won Seo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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