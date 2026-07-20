U.S. Marines with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct post-attack reconnaissance training with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July, 22, 2026. One of Kunsan AB's mission statements is "accept follow-on forces" and service members from the sister services fall under that. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers all regularly visit Kunsan AB to train and familiarize themselves with Kunsan specific operations to ensure peak joint interoperability when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015823
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-IL807-3996
|Filename:
|DOD_111857271
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-4: PAR Sweep (B-ROLL), by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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