Beverly Sentinel 26-4: PAR Sweep (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct post-attack reconnaissance training with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July, 22, 2026. One of Kunsan AB's mission statements is "accept follow-on forces" and service members from the sister services fall under that. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers all regularly visit Kunsan AB to train and familiarize themselves with Kunsan specific operations to ensure peak joint interoperability when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)