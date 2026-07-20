C407 - Defensive Operations

00:00 Introduction/Learning Objective
01:00 Small Group Briefing/Discussion of Defense Scenario
28:25 Defense Operations/Doctrinal Template
30:50 Deep, Close, Rear, and Support Area Operations
39:54 The Reserve
41:33 Rear Operations
41:30 Notional Operational Framework
44:00 Planning Considerations
1:12:10 Transitions
1:16:10 Practical Exercise Briefings/Discussion
1:45:00 Summary
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015822
|VIRIN:
|260225-O-SP899-6953
|Filename:
|DOD_111857203
|Length:
|01:50:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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