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    C407 - Defensive Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    00:00 Introduction/Learning Objective
    01:00 Small Group Briefing/Discussion of Defense Scenario
    28:25 Defense Operations/Doctrinal Template
    30:50 Deep, Close, Rear, and Support Area Operations
    39:54 The Reserve
    41:33 Rear Operations
    41:30 Notional Operational Framework
    44:00 Planning Considerations
    1:12:10 Transitions
    1:16:10 Practical Exercise Briefings/Discussion
    1:45:00 Summary

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015822
    VIRIN: 260225-O-SP899-6953
    Filename: DOD_111857203
    Length: 01:50:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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