C408 - R & S

00:00 Introduction
01:42 Discussion “Gettysburg” Movie Scenes about Cavalry Commanders
04:05 Learning Objective
08:10 Reconnaissance Fundamentals – BG Buford at Gettysburg
14:40 Reconnaissance and Security Operations
25:25 Commander’s Reconnaissance and Security Planning Guidance
33:28 Reconnaissance Fundamentals
40:20 Reconnaissance Techniques
43:05 Reconnaissance Methods
48:08 Reconnaissance Management
1:06:14 Reconnaissance Types
1:14:18 Reconnaissance Planning Considerations
1:22:05 Commander’s Reconnaissance Guidance
1:23:08 Security Fundamentals
1:27:35 Security Operations
1:35:25 Security Planning Considerations
1:39:04 Practical Exercise/Briefs/Discussions
2:15:30 Review/Summary
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015821
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-SP899-3584
|Filename:
|DOD_111857201
|Length:
|02:29:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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