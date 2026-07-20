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    C408 - R & S

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    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    00:00 Introduction
    01:42 Discussion “Gettysburg” Movie Scenes about Cavalry Commanders
    04:05 Learning Objective
    08:10 Reconnaissance Fundamentals – BG Buford at Gettysburg
    14:40 Reconnaissance and Security Operations
    25:25 Commander’s Reconnaissance and Security Planning Guidance
    33:28 Reconnaissance Fundamentals
    40:20 Reconnaissance Techniques
    43:05 Reconnaissance Methods
    48:08 Reconnaissance Management
    1:06:14 Reconnaissance Types
    1:14:18 Reconnaissance Planning Considerations
    1:22:05 Commander’s Reconnaissance Guidance
    1:23:08 Security Fundamentals
    1:27:35 Security Operations
    1:35:25 Security Planning Considerations
    1:39:04 Practical Exercise/Briefs/Discussions
    2:15:30 Review/Summary

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015821
    VIRIN: 260226-O-SP899-3584
    Filename: DOD_111857201
    Length: 02:29:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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