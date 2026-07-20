B-Roll* U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers Conduct Force-on-Force Event for Best Squad Competition

Soldiers assault a series of buildings and rescue a high-value target during the Force-on-Force event as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 22, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015820
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-TA715-9974
|Filename:
|DOD_111857198
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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