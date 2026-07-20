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    *B-Roll* U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers Conduct Force-on-Force Event for Best Squad Competition

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Soldiers assault a series of buildings and rescue a high-value target during the Force-on-Force event as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 22, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015820
    VIRIN: 260723-A-TA715-9974
    Filename: DOD_111857198
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, *B-Roll* U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers Conduct Force-on-Force Event for Best Squad Competition, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPACBSC, ArmyBestSquad, Best Squad Competition, BSC 2026, U.S. Army Pacific, WTBD

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