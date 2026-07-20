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    C406 - Offensive Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    0:00 Introduction/Learning Objective
    1:30 Small Group Exercise/Discussion of Task/Purpose
    17:07 Characteristics of the Offense
    32:45 Forms of Manuever
    40:40 Types of Offensive Operations
    49:56 Organization of Forces
    52:00 Reserve in the Attack
    1:00:30 General Doctrinal Template
    1:05:40 Deep, Close, Rear, and Support Area Operations
    1:07:53 Deep Operations during the Offense
    1:09:55 Tactical Combat Force
    1:16:40 Control Measures
    1:20:10 Offensive Planning Considerations
    1:49:05 Transitions
    1:58:25 Practical Exercise Briefs and Discussion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015819
    VIRIN: 260224-O-SP899-9843
    Filename: DOD_111857196
    Length: 02:15:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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