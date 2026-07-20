C406 - Offensive Operations

0:00 Introduction/Learning Objective
1:30 Small Group Exercise/Discussion of Task/Purpose
17:07 Characteristics of the Offense
32:45 Forms of Manuever
40:40 Types of Offensive Operations
49:56 Organization of Forces
52:00 Reserve in the Attack
1:00:30 General Doctrinal Template
1:05:40 Deep, Close, Rear, and Support Area Operations
1:07:53 Deep Operations during the Offense
1:09:55 Tactical Combat Force
1:16:40 Control Measures
1:20:10 Offensive Planning Considerations
1:49:05 Transitions
1:58:25 Practical Exercise Briefs and Discussion
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015819
|VIRIN:
|260224-O-SP899-9843
|Filename:
|DOD_111857196
|Length:
|02:15:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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