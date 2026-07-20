Beverly Sentinel 26-4: GENARM (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in general arming procedures to start off Exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-4 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 21, 2026. Every Airman, from cyber operations to services to air traffic controllers are expected to master their primary exercise functions while armed. Kunsan's mission expects them to be able to perform their primary duties while also being ready to defend the base and fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)