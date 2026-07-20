8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in general arming procedures to start off Exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-4 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 21, 2026. Every Airman, from cyber operations to services to air traffic controllers are expected to master their primary exercise functions while armed. Kunsan's mission expects them to be able to perform their primary duties while also being ready to defend the base and fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 22:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015817
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-IL807-9668
|Filename:
|DOD_111857114
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-4: GENARM (B-ROLL), by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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