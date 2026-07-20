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    Beverly Sentinel 26-4: GENARM (B-ROLL)

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in general arming procedures to start off Exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-4 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, July 21, 2026. Every Airman, from cyber operations to services to air traffic controllers are expected to master their primary exercise functions while armed. Kunsan's mission expects them to be able to perform their primary duties while also being ready to defend the base and fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015817
    VIRIN: 260721-F-IL807-9668
    Filename: DOD_111857114
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-4: GENARM (B-ROLL), by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    GenArm
    Kunsan
    BEVSENT

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