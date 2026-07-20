(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Live Fire Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Army Cpl. Dylan Stridiron explains the importance of joint training with the U.S. Army during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015816
    VIRIN: 260721-A-MF630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857107
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Live Fire Video, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Guam National Guard
    U.S. Army
    mortars
    interoperability
    #kerisstrike26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video