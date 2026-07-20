Guam Army National Guard and Australian Army Mortar Live Fire Video

Australian Army Cpl. Dylan Stridiron explains the importance of joint training with the U.S. Army during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 03:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015816
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-MF630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857107
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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